University of Wyoming trustees pick 3 president finalists

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — University of Wyoming trustees have chosen three finalists for the job of university president.

The three, announced Thursday, are: Gregory W. Bowman, dean of West Virginia University College of Law; Edward Seidel, vice president for economic development and innovation for the University of Illinois system; and Daniel M. White, chancellor of University of Alaska-Fairbanks.

The next president will succeed Laurie Nichols. Trustees didn't renew Nichols' contract in 2019 after investigating interactions she had with employees, a process Nichols has described as unfair.

Nichols is now president of Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota.

Trustees have scheduled Bowman for visits Monday and Tuesday, Seidel on Tuesday and Wednesday, and White on Wednesday and Thursday.

Each candidate will take part in their own breakfast with students, forum with faculty, forum with university staff and community reception in Laramie. Each will also participate in public forums in Casper.

All forums will be live-streamed. Trustees will meanwhile seek public comments on each candidate through online surveys.

Trustees plan to interview the candidates in executive session Thursday and could extend a job offer during the week of March 2.

The next president will begin at the start of the state fiscal year on July 1.