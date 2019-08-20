University of St. Thomas evacuates building after threat

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The University of St. Thomas has evacuated a building on campus after receiving a bomb threat.

The university in St. Paul posted an alert Tuesday morning to its website and social media pages. The alert says the threat was for the John Roach Center, which is on the corner of Summit and Cleveland.

The alert says the building has been evacuated, secured and was being searched.