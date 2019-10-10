University of Illinois officials addressing anti-Semitism

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — University of Illinois officials say they are investigating anti-Semitic incidents at the Urbana-Champaign campus, including the painting Monday of a swastika in the school's Foreign Languages Building.

In an email to students, faculty and staff, Chancellor Robert Jones on Wednesday said a student also raised concerns about "''anti-Semitic content" at a staff development program for university housing workers.

Spokeswoman Robin Kaler says the exact nature of the comments aren't clear but were made by a student. In his email, Jones said housing staff members are meeting with those who attended the program to determine what happened.

Jones said the two incidents "challenge our fundamental values of tolerance and inclusion" and he apologized in the email. He added campus officials will continue to track and address incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, bias and prejudice on campus.