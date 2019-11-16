University of Georgia to name college after Early in Feb

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — The University of Georgia will officially name its College of Education after Mary Frances Early next year.

The university, in a news release, says Albany State University President Marion Ross Fedrick will deliver the 20th annual Mary Frances Early lecture on Feb. 25, the day of the naming ceremony.

The University System of Georgia’s board gave final approval in October for UGA to honor Early, the first African American to earn a degree from the university when she graduated Aug. 16, 1962, with a master’s degree in music education. She later returned to UGA to earn a specialist in education degree.

Early worked as a music teacher in Atlanta Public Schools and eventually became music director of the entire school system. She retired in 1994 after serving 37 years.