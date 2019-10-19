University of Arkansas at Monticello chancellor recommended

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A University of Arkansas at Monticello vice president and provost is being recommended as the new chancellor of the university.

UA System President Donald Bobbitt will recommend to the Board of Trustees that Peggy Doss be named chancellor when the board meets on Monday.

Doss' appointment would become effective Jan. 1, the day after current Chancellor Karla Hughes' resignation is official.

Hughes announced her resignation Tuesday after three years of leading the university, saying the decision was made after a discussion with Bobbitt about "internal and external" challenges facing the university, which faces a budget deficit estimated at $1 million to $2 million and a decline in student enrollment from about 3,900 in 2016 to 2,855 this semester.