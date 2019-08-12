University expected to take another development step soon

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska at Kearney is expected to announce construction soon of a university engagement center for its University Village project.

The center is envisioned as a space for meetings and community events that also can house businesses and state offices. It also will be another step toward turning a vast field of alfalfa into business offices, town houses and condos, shops and restaurants.

Only two buildings have gone into the 104-acre (42-hectare) area just south of campus, and both are university facilities.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that officials expect University Village will grow as public-private partnerships flourish. Officials say Omaha's Aksarben Village provides an example in which a college and businesses can live side by side and can support each other.

