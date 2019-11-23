USM name change would be in the ‘million-dollar category’

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Changing the name of the University of Southern Maine would be expensive if lawmakers give their approval. But the costs would be recouped.

USM President Glenn Cummings said the cost changing the name to the University of Maine at Portland would be in the “million-dollar category.” But he estimates that would be recovered within two years.

University of Maine System trustees voted Monday to authorize the system’s leadership to seek approval from the Maine Legislature for the name change.

The initiative was launched a year ago to attract out-of-state students.

Not everyone is convinced it’s necessary. Several state lawmakers said the name change is costly and undermines the regional nature of the university.