US agriculture secretary to speak at Louisiana graduation

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Purdue will deliver the commencement address Friday to students graduating from one of Louisiana's public colleges.

Southern University announced that Purdue, who has been President Donald Trump's top agricultural official since April 2017, will be its fall commencement speaker.

Purdue is a veterinarian and former two-term governor of Georgia.

Nearly 400 students will receive their degrees from Southern during Friday's ceremony in Baton Rouge.