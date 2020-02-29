UNH hopes to raise $400 million through capital campaign

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The University of New Hampshire has launched a capital campaign that it hopes will raise up to $400 million over the next seven years.

The university's president James Dean tells the Seacoast Media Group’s editorial board that the goal would be to double the university's existing $300 million endowment. The effort comes on the heels of similar campaign, in which the university raised a record $308 million for student scholarships and research.

The university is also spending $600,000 on a consultant in a bid to make it one of the top 25 public universities in the country in nine academic areas. The goal of the consultancy to identify as much as $20 million in savings from the $650 million budget, a process that is expected to lead to an undetermined number of layoffs and other cuts.

Dean also said the university would be encouraging lawmakers to contribute more to its budget, noting the state only provides from 5% to 10% in support. In contrast, the community colleges get more than 50% of their budgets covered by state assistance, he said.

In-state tuition at UNH for the 2020-21 school year remains at $18,000 with fees, the highest in the country.