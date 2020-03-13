UNC Wilmington hires NC State assistant Siddle as coach

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — UNC Wilmington hired North Carolina State assistant coach Takayo Siddle as basketball coach Friday.

Siddle replaces C.B. McGrath, who was fired in January after compiling a 26-58 record midway through his third season. Assistant Rob Burke served as interim coach after McGrath’s ouster.

Siddle returns to a program where he spent three years as an assistant to Kevin Keatts, including serving as interim coach for the program when Keatts left to take over at N.C. State in March 2017.

Siddle later joined Keatts in Raleigh and had been on the Wolfpack staff the past three seasons.

The 33-year-old Siddle worked four years as an assistant coach at his alma mater Gardner-Webb, as well as a year at Hargrave Military Academy under Keatts during the 2009-10 season.

While on Keatts’ staff at UNC Wilmington, Siddle was part of Colonial Athletic Association Tournament championship teams that went on to the NCAA Tournament.

Earlier Friday, UNC Wilmington had said players and staff members tied to the program are self-quarantining off-campus after an official who called the Seahawks’ CAA Tournament game had tested positive for the coronavirus.

___

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25