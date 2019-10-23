Theater group apologizes for school-shooting references

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont theater group is apologizing for a scene in a Halloween charity event that some audience members interpreted as a school shooting.

Nightmare Vermont Director Jana Beagley says she's sorry for any pain and discomfort the scene caused and all references to school shootings and students using weapons are being removed before the next performance.

Slate Valley Unified School District Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell says people were upset the Fair Haven Union High School was mentioned. Last year, a former Fair Haven student was arrested on charges he planned to shoot up the school.

Olsen-Farrell says school violence should not be a form of entertainment.

Nightmare Vermont describes itself as an all-volunteer charity event.

The next performance is scheduled for Thursday at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction.