The Latest: Macy, Longoria urge no jail time for Huffman

FILE - This April 3, 2019 file photo shows actress Felicity Huffman departing federal court in Boston after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman to a month in jail for her role in the sweeping college admissions bribery scandal.

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on Felicity Huffman's bid to serve no jail time for her role in the college admissions bribery scandal (all times local):

9:45 p.m.

Felicity Huffman is getting support from her husband, William H. Macy, and her "Desperate Housewives" co-star Eva Longoria in her bid to avoid jail time.

The two fellow actors filed letters with a federal court Friday urging leniency over Huffman's role in the college admissions scandal.

Federal prosecutors are seeking a month in jail. Huffman's lawyers argued she should get probation, community service and a fine.

Macy says their family has struggled since his wife's arrest. Longoria wrote that Huffman "always leads with her heart and has always put others first."

The actress filed her own letter saying she has "a deep and abiding shame."

She is among 51 people charged in a scheme in which prosecutors say wealthy parents paid a consultant to bribe coaches and test administrators to help their children get into college.

7:25 p.m.

Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman to a month in jail for her role in the sweeping college admissions bribery scandal.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling's office recommended in filings Friday in Boston federal court that Huffman spend 30 days in jail because she acted "out of a sense of entitlement, or at least moral cluelessness."

Huffman's lawyers argued she should get a year of probation, 250 hours of community service and a $20,000 fine instead.

Huffman and her husband, actor William H. Macy, also wrote letters seeking leniency.

Huffman pleaded guilty in May to fraud charges for paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter's SAT exam answers.

Huffman is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 13 in Boston federal court.