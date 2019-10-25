The Latest: Trump offers condolences to Cummings' family

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Latest on the Baltimore funeral services for congressman and civil rights leader Elijah Cummings (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump has offered his "warmest condolences" to the family of Rep. Elijah Cummings from afar as the Maryland congressman's funeral took place in Baltimore.

Trump spoke from South Carolina, where he was addressing a forum on criminal justice reform. Trump recalled meeting with Cummings in the Oval Office about decreasing prescription drug prices and praised the congressman for his "very strong passion" on the issue.

It was the first time Trump has spoken about Cummings since his death, although the president did tweet condolences.

The Baltimore Democrat led multiple investigations of Trump and recently provoked the president's anger. Trump lashed out at Cummings' district as a "disgusting, rat- and rodent-infested mess" where "no human being would want to live."

2 p.m.

The daughters and brother of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings have honored the congressman during his funeral at a church in Baltimore.

Jennifer and Adia Cummings told those gathered at the church that while their father had many titles, his most important role was that of a father. It marked the first time his daughters have spoken publicly since his passing Oct. 17 of complications from longstanding health issues.

Jennifer Cummings read a letter to her father thanking him for always encouraging her and teaching her to be bold and to stand up to bullies. She recalled childhood visits to Baltimore's harbor when she would share ice cream with her dad.

James Cummings shared with the audience how middle school teachers had really high expectations after they had taught his older brother. Some chuckled in the audience. He also said the congressman was "haunted" by the death of his nephew, who was killed years ago in Virginia.

1:30 p.m.

The senior pastor of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings' church says the civil rights leader found the strength to fight another day though his "unshakeable faith."

Bishop Walter S. Thompson said Friday that Cummings' last act was to bring people from all walks of life together for his funeral at New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore to show them why he came to church.

Thompson says Cummings "never forgot his grounding" and came to church so that pessimism about the state of the union could "never take root in his soul."

1:15 p.m.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have remembered congressman and civil rights leader Elijah Cummings for his honor and commitment to service.

Speaking to mourners at Cummings' funeral Friday, Clinton recalled the congressman's talent for speaking and "his booming voice."

Obama said that when the path ahead looked difficult, that's when Cummings' voice mattered most.

He also noted Cummings' upbringing as the son of sharecroppers, saying his parents passed on strength and grit but also kindness and faith.

Obama said Cummings reminded us "that it falls upon each of us to preserve and nurture our democracy."

12:30 p.m.

The widow of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings has remembered her late husband as a man of integrity.

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings thanked mourners at his funeral Friday, noting his deep love for his congressional district and Baltimore.

She recalled his defense of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who was in the front row of the New Psalmist Baptist Church, and said he was a "man of soul and spirit" who felt very deeply.

Her voice rising, she said Cummings had the "utmost integrity" and cared deeply about our democracy, planet and community.

11:40 a.m.

Congressman and civil rights leader Elijah Cummings is being remembered at his funeral as a "fierce champion of truth, justice and kindness."

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was the first in a series of dignitaries scheduled to deliver remarks. She took the stage to rousing applause. She told the audience: "Our Elijah was a fierce champion of truth, justice and kindness in every part of his life."

Gospel and R&B singer BeBe Winans, a favorite of Cummings, performed "Stand" as mourners sang along, stood and raised their hands. Many wiped away tears.

His funeral brought Washington politicians and ordinary people alike to the Baltimore church where he worshipped for nearly four decades.

11:30 a.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has paid tribute to U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings at his funeral service, saying he brought people of different parties together both during his life and in his death.

Pelosi spoke to a crowd of mourners Friday at the New Psalmist Baptist Church, where Cummings worshipped for nearly four decades.

Pelosi commented on the bipartisan crowd and said Cummings "always made a seat at the table for others."

Pelosi said Cummings was proud of his heritage and proud of Baltimore and always held members of Congress to a higher standard. She called him "our North Star."

10 a.m.

The funeral service for U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings has begun with an honor guard draping his casket with a flag.

Among the first speakers Friday will be scripture readings by U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a presidential candidate, and U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge. Other scheduled speakers include former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Before the service, attendees clapped for the arrival of another person scheduled to give remarks, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who also has ties to Baltimore.

Also in attendance are former Vice President Joe Biden, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Other dignitaries include Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia.

Mourners are filling the 4,000-seat sanctuary at New Psalmist Baptist Church, where Cummings worshipped for nearly four decades.

9:25 a.m.

Mourners are singing and clapping along with the choir in a Baltimore church during a public viewing and wake ahead of a funeral service for U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings.

Around 8 a.m. Friday, mourners began filling the 4,000-seat sanctuary at New Psalmist Baptist Church, where Cummings worshipped for nearly four decades. Funeral services are scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

The open casket was placed in the front of the sanctuary with wreaths on either side and an American flag folded in a triangle to the left.

The choir accompanied by live instruments sang hymns including "Holy, Holy Holy," ''O How Precious" and "We're Marching to Zion." As people filed in, some stopped to pay respects at the casket. Others took their seats and clapped and sang along.

8:10 a.m.

The Baltimore funeral service for U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings will feature dignitaries throughout and a musical tribute from a gospel legend.

Soon after the service starts at 10 a.m. Friday, presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren and U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge are scheduled to do scripture readings. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will then offer remarks.

Gospel singer BeBe Winans is scheduled to perform a musical selection. The choir will also perform the hymn "The Church is One Foundation."

A series of other speakers include Cummings' daughters, brother and wife. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama will also give remarks toward the end of the service.

The funeral Friday is being held at New Psalmist Baptist Church, where Cummings worshipped for nearly four decades. His bishop, Walter S. Thomas Jr., will deliver the eulogy.

7:30 a.m.

Hundreds are lining up outside of a Baltimore church in hopes of getting a seat for the funeral of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings.

Among those waiting to get in was The Rev. Jacqueline Williams of Baltimore The 67-year-old arrived at the church before sunrise in hopes of securing a seat in the church. She never met Cummings but recently attended a banquet in his honor. She said it felt like her civic duty to come honor the man who did so much for Baltimore.

LaGreta Williams of New York City is a friend who met Cummings when they were college students in Baltimore in 1969.

She said they remained friends for 50 years and often had lunch when she visited Baltimore.

She said an important part of his legacy was his belief that people should have equal opportunities so they could better themselves.

6:45 a.m.

The body of congressman and civil rights champion Elijah Cummings is back in his beloved Baltimore for a final farewell.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are among the scheduled speakers for the funeral Friday at New Psalmist Baptist Church, where Cummings worshipped for nearly four decades. His bishop, Walter S. Thomas Jr., will deliver the eulogy.

Cummings died Oct. 17 at age 68 of complications from longstanding health problems. A son of sharecroppers, he became a lawyer and elected official.

He represented a congressional district that includes his hometown of Baltimore since 1996 and most recently led one of the U.S. House committees conducting an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, he became the first African American lawmaker to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol.