The Latest: Attorneys end arguments over school bathroom ban

FILE - In this Monday, March 6, 2017, file photo, Gloucester County High School senior Gavin Grimm, a transgender student, arrives for a news conference in Richmond, Va. Grimm, a young man who's become a national face for transgender student rights, will return to a Virginia courtroom Tuesday, July 23, 2019 to continue fighting against his former high school's transgender bathroom policy.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The Latest on Gavin Grimm's federal challenge of his former high school's transgender bathroom policy (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Attorneys have finished arguments in federal court over whether a Virginia school board's bathroom policy discriminates against transgender students.

The hearing was held Tuesday in Norfolk before U.S. District Judge Arenda Wright Allen. She's expected to issue an opinion in the coming days or weeks.

Gavin Grimm graduated in 2017 and is now 20, but his case remains just as unsettled as the national debate over transgender student rights. He transitioned from girl to boy before his sophomore year and sued after the Gloucester County School Board banned him from using boys' bathrooms.

His case could impact schools in Virginia and beyond should it reach the appeals court overseeing Maryland, West Virginia and the Carolinas.

2 a.m.

Gavin Grimm will be back in a Virginia courtroom to fight against his former high school's transgender bathroom policy.

A federal judge in Norfolk will hear arguments Tuesday over whether the Gloucester County School Board violated Grimm's rights when it banned him from using boys' bathrooms.

The hearing is the latest step in a yearslong legal battle that has come to embody the debate over transgender student rights. The issue is far from settled across the nation.

U.S. District Court Judge Arenda Wright Allen is unlikely to rule from the bench Tuesday. But her eventual decision could impact schools in Virginia. It could reverberate further if the case reaches a federal appeals court.

Grimm, who is now 20, filed his lawsuit in 2015. He has since become a national face for transgender student rights.