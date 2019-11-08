Tennessee gov announces $25M in vocational education grants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has announced the 28 projects that will benefit from a $25 million pot of money set aside for career and technical education.

Lee's office said Thursday that the Governor's Investment in Vocational Education grants will benefit all of Tennessee's 15 economically distressed counties and 18 of its 24 at-risk counties.

Earlier this year, state lawmakers approved the $25 million in Lee's budget to incentivize higher education institutions, K-12 and economic development partners to collaborate on projects.

Some funded projects include a nursing program in northwest Tennessee, a diesel maintenance initiative in Livingston and cyber defense training in middle Tennessee.

Ten of the projects will receive the top amount of $1 million apiece, with the smallest grant coming in at $111,000.