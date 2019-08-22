Survey: Tennessee educators say job stress isn't worth it

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The majority of Tennessee teachers say they would leave the profession if they could get a higher paying job, while an even higher percentage say their job isn't worth the daily stress and disappointment.

The answers are part of the annual Tennessee Educator Survey, which was released this week.

Other highlights of the survey included that 94% of teachers feel safe at their schools and a similar amount disagreed that students at their school were often threatened or bullied.

The survey was conducted by the Tennessee Department of Education and Vanderbilt University's Tennessee Education Research Alliance. More than 45,000 educators — or about 62% of the state's teachers — were surveyed between March 5 and April 19. Results were weighted to represent Tennessee's urban and rural teacher population.