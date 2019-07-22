Fiancée sues over death of principal who donated bone marrow

ROSELAND, N.J. (AP) — The fiancée of a New Jersey high school principal who died after donating bone marrow to a student in France is suing the hospital.

Sheronda Braker's lawsuit filed Monday names Hackensack University Medical Center.

Westfield High School Principal Derrick Nelson died in April, several weeks after lapsing into a coma during the procedure.

The 44-year-old, who had a 6-year-old daughter, didn't know the French teen. They were connected through Be the Match, a worldwide bone marrow registry network.

Nelson also served as an officer in the Army Reserve for more than 20 years and had recently re-enlisted.

The hospital didn't immediately return a message seeking comment Monday.