Student, teacher killed in Mexico school shooting

MEXICO CITY (AP) — At least two people were killed at an elementary school in northern Mexico Friday, authorities said.

Regional public security coordinator Adelaido Flores told Milenio TV that an armed student had arrived at the Colegio Cervantes in Torreon, Coahuila on Friday morning. The armed student and a teacher were the fatalities.

Five other students and another teacher were wounded, he said. It is a private school.