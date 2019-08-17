Student event aims to promote problem-solving, leadership

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — An event being organized by three southeastern Michigan colleges aims to help high school students develop problem-solving and leadership skills.

Students between 14 and 18 are invited to participate in Bold Futures on Tuesday at Washtenaw Community College. The institution has teamed up with Eastern Michigan University and the University of Michigan to hold the free, daylong event.

Organizers say participants will work together as well as with school facilitators and local business owners to identify community problems and develop potential solutions. The final step is pitching those ideas to business and nonprofit leaders.

Registrations will be accepted through Monday.