School choice group sues over test score release

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A school voucher group and a conservative law firm are suing state education officials for allegedly withholding voucher students' test scores for a day and intentionally skewing them to make it appear the students performed poorly.

School Choice Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed their lawsuit Thursday in Jefferson County Circuit Court.

They allege the Department of Public Instruction released standardized test scores for only public school students to the media Sept. 11, a day before releasing both public and voucher students' scores publicly. The groups allege state law requires a release of all data at the same time.

The groups also allege the department lumped all voucher students together in aggregate English and math scores to make the results look bad.