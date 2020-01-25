Raimondo announces nominees for university board of trustees

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has announced 17 nominations to the board of trustees for the University of Rhode Island.

The board's responsibilities include overseeing employment and hiring the president, as well as real estate, purchases and procurement, the Providence Journal reported Friday.

The nominees include the former CVS CEO Thomas Ryan; former lieutenant governor Charles Fogarty; David Martirano, who co-founded Point Judith Capital with Raimiondo; and other notable university alumni.

"Each nominee is a leader in their field and many are textbook examples of how a URI education can prepare students for a successful career," Raimondo said in a press release. “I have complete confidence in their ability to guide URI and continue its legacy of scholastic excellence."

The state Senate must approve or reject the proposed trustees.