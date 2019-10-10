Police: Drexel student raped in off-campus apartment

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who they say raped a Drexel University student in an off-campus apartment.

Police say the attack took place just before 1 p.m. Wednesday in the apartment on Winter Street.

Authorities have not said how the man got into the apartment.

Students are on edge.

Drexel's public safety department urged students to be on alert, make sure their residences and vehicles are locked, and walk in groups in well-lit areas.

Drexel serves more than 24,000 students on three campuses in the city.