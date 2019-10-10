Police: 5 children struck by pellets fired by 3 youths

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Police say five children participating in an afterschool program at a Massachusetts elementary school were shot by a pellet gun.

Lowell police Capt. James Hodgdon says two of the children were taken to the hospital.

Police say three youths on bikes approached the Greenhalge School playground at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and fired plastic pellets at the children. Police tell The Sun of Lowell that two suspects, ages 13 and 11, have been identified.

The shooting occurred after classes on an early release day.

Parent Melanie DeVasto rushed to the school to pick up her son after receiving "probably the scariest phone call I've ever gotten in my life."

She says her 7-year-old son had a mark from where he was struck.

