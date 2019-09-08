https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/education/article/Police-2-teens-accused-of-threats-toward-14423111.php
Police: 2 teens accused of threats toward Kentucky school
HARLAN, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky have charged two students with making threats toward their high school.
Kentucky State Police said in a news release that the two students at Harlan County High School were charged with terroristic threatening.
The statement says the charges were brought after an off-duty trooper received an anonymous tip Saturday about nonspecific threats toward the school.
The investigation is ongoing.
