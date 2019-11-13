Northwestern paper's apology sparks journalism debate

CHICAGO (AP) — Student journalists at Northwestern University tried to apologize after their peers complained about coverage of a speech on campus and protests of it.

They wound up facing criticism from journalists around the country disappointed in the students saying they're sorry for basic reporting practices.

The Daily Northwestern posted the editorial online Sunday and it ran in print Monday. Editors apologized for publishing photos on social media of protesters outside last week's speech by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The eight editors who signed the editorial also said they had removed a protester's name from a news article at the person's request.

Editor-in-Chief Troy Closson says the journalists understand their right to cover protests but want to work "with empathy."

Some journalists said that's the right instinct but encouraged the students not to apologize for basic reporting.