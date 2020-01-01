Northern New Mexico state park open to ice fishing

EAGLE NEST, N.M. (AP) — Officials with the New Mexico State Parks Division say Eagle Nest is now open to ice fishing.

Current measurements indicate that ice thickness at the northern New Mexico lake exceeds minimum standards and can accommodate walk-in or snowmobile access.

The State Parks Division has the authority to close or restrict access to areas of parks, as well as to restrict, limit or prohibit activities such as ice fishing, as conditions require. Officials say such actions are taken in the interest of public safety and resource protection.

Park officials are urging visitors not to fish alone, to be prepared for winter weather conditions and to keep fishing holes small as holes larger than 8 inches (20 centimeters) can create a safety hazard for others.