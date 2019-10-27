No longer green, ULL 1st president's desk back on display

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — After nearly a year of restoration work, a rolltop desk that belonged to the first president of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette is back on display with other furniture from his office.

A university news release says that while the other pieces had kept their original golden oak color, someone had painted the desk guacamole green and screwed the rolltop cover shut.

Nobody knows when or why it was painted.

A university spokesman says a cost estimate for work on the desk isn't yet available.

Costs will be paid by the UL at Lafayette Foundation Friends of Library Development Fund. The earliest date on any file in the desk was May 16, 1905 — five years into the term of then-President Edwin Lewis Stephens.