New York names its latest top education official

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The state of New York has named who will lead its education agency as it searches for a new commissioner.

The Board of Regents' Tuesday announcement says Shannon Tahoe will serve as acting commissioner of education starting Nov. 16.

Tahoe has served in education department roles including counsel since 2006.

She's the latest official to serve in the role this year.

Former Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia this summer announced she was stepping down Aug. 31 to work for a national firm that helps districts with school turnaround plans.

Interim Education Commissioner Beth Berlin started in August and has announced she's stepping down Nov. 15 for a new opportunity that the department hasn't disclosed.

State officials have said they'll bring in a firm to search for the next education commissioner.