New Jersey counties opening 2 new COVID-19 testing centers

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is expanding its drive-thru testing centers for coronavirus, especially in the northern part of the state.

Essex County officials said Wednesday that a drive-thru testing center would be opening Thursday in Newark's Weequahic Park. A drive-through facility for Passaic County residents opened Wednesday at William Paterson University.

In Essex, appointments are mandatory, according to a statement from Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo. Residents should go to the county's website to complete a screening form and make an appointment.

In Passaic, county residents must have a referral from a doctor, Gov. Phil Murphy said earlier this week.

The testing centers join other facilities for county-only residents at Kean University in Union and Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus. There are two federally operated centers in Bergen and Monmouth counties for residents statewide.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

In New Jersey 44 people have died from the virus, and nearly 3,700 have tested positive.

A look at more developments in the state:

MORE BUSINESSES DEEMED ESSENTIAL

Murphy expanded the kinds of businesses that are permitted to operate while the state's COVID-19 emergency orders are in place. The list of businesses considered essential now includes:

— Mobile phone retail and repair shops

— Bicycle shops, but only to provide service and repair

— Livestock feed stores

— Nurseries and garden centers

— Farming equipment stores

The list also includes groceries and supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations.

___

NEW COMPLAINT FORM

The Murphy administration also unveiled a new online form for workers to fill out if their employers are requiring them to show up to work in violation of the state's executive order requiring people to remain home, except for certain essential businesses.