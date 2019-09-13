New Hampshire's Board of Education marks 100th anniversary

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Board of Education has marked its 100th anniversary.

The board was given authority over "management and supervision of all public schools in New Hampshire" in 1919.

The Legislature created the state board to provide volunteer citizen oversight of public education in New Hampshire, providing that members "shall not be technical educators nor professionally engaged in school work, but public spirited and interested citizens willing to serve the state" and give their time.