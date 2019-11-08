NY Governor: Students' plot to attack school foiled

ALBION, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office says authorities have foiled a plot by three students to attack a middle school.

The governor's office says Friday that the plot against Albion Middle School near Rochester was determined to be credible and that local, state and federal law enforcement agencies quickly identified the students.

The alleged plot was uncovered earlier this week.

Details of the alleged attack haven't been released. Messages to the district's superintendent, prosecutors and Albion police weren't immediately returned.

In a letter to parents Wednesday, Superintendent Michael Bonnewell said authorities are investigating reports that students shared threatening messages and images in an online gaming app known as Discord.