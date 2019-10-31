NC budget impasse unlikely to end with teacher pay bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — There are few signs Republicans at the North Carolina General Assembly and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper will resolve a lengthy budget impasse before legislators take a brief break from Raleigh.

On nearly party-line votes, the House and Senate voted on Thursday for a measure to boost public education spending beyond what the two-year budget bill Cooper vetoed would provide if enacted.

But the higher educator pay raises come with a catch — they wouldn't occur unless enough Senate Democrats join Republicans to complete a budget veto override.

Cooper wants even larger raises and accused Republicans on holding "teachers hostage" for failing to negotiate on the broader budget. Thursday's bill is also likely to be vetoed.

Republicans say it's Democrats who are refusing to give pay raises to teachers.