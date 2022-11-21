Mississippi selects new superintendent of education

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Robert Taylor, a 30-year educator and deputy state superintendent for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, has been chosen to serve as Mississippi’s new state superintendent of education.
A Mississippi native and University of Southern Mississippi graduate, Taylor will succeed Kim Benton, who has served as interim state superintendent of education since July. He will lead the Mississippi Department of Education starting in late January 2023. In a news release Monday, a spokesperson for the department said the Mississippi State Board of Education selected Taylor after conducting a national search.