Mississippi community college expands flagship campus

PERKINSTON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College is expanding its flagship Perkinston campus.

WLOX-TV reports the college is building a new four-lane access road that will connect to U.S. 49, and broke ground Wednesday on a new early childhood education center to train child care workers.

The college is also building a new student union and cafeteria, as well as a new 206-bed dormitory.

The road is scheduled to be completed later this year, while the buildings are scheduled to be finished in 2020.

The new dormitory will boost housing capacity on campus to nearly 1,100, on a campus that now has about 1,500 students

College President Mary Graham says new fields of study are under consideration too.

Mississippi Gulf Coast, with more than 9,000 students, is Mississippi's second largest community college.