Mississippi college football players suspended, face charges

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two college football players in Mississippi have been charged with robbery and suspended from their team and a third has also been suspended pending an unrelated manslaughter charge.

Jail records obtained by news outlets show that Jackson State University football players, 20-year-old Jakaiszer Glass and 21-year-old Carl Jones, were arrested Tuesday by campus police. Details of their charges haven't been released, but a university spokesman stated the two linebackers had been indefinitely suspended pending the outcome of their cases. WAPT-TV reports that Glass's attorney said he plans to "vigorously fight the charge."

Defensive lineman Trevarius Clark was charged with vehicular manslaughter on Tuesday and also suspended from the team. Police say he was driving a car that struck and killed a pedestrian in April.

Jones and Clark's attorneys haven't commented.