Michigan teachers honor veterans who are former students

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two history teachers at a Michigan high school have created a Veterans Wall of Honor.

Forest Hills Central High School teachers Steve Labenz and Brad Anderson want to pay tribute to former students who have served their country.

One part of the wall has dog tags representing alumni in every military branch. Another part includes pictures honoring those who were killed.

The wall also features an interactive program, where students can look up photos and details of the graduates' lives and experiences.

WOOD-TV reports that the memorial will provide a lesson on service that students can't get from reading a textbook.

Anderson says it's a great opportunity for students to interview community members and learn more about their stories and history.

The memorial will be dedicated on Veterans Day.

Information from: WOOD-TV, http://www.woodtv.com