McPherson hospital, college announce rural health initiative

MCPHERSON, Kan. (AP) — McPherson College and McPherson Hospital are partners in a new health initiative to improve rural health care.

The two organizations announced last week that they will combine academic programs and community outreach.

As part of the project, McPherson College will offer a new health science degree beginning in the fall of 2020.

The McPherson Sentinel reports health science students will gain hands-on training with internships, field experiences and observation at McPherson Hospital.

McPherson Hospital CEO Terri Gehring says one goal of the project is to persuade some of the health science students to stay and work in McPherson after graduation. She says the hospital competes with several nearby organizations to recruit and retain employees.

A survey of all health-related opportunities for students in central Kansas is planned as part of the initiative.

___

Information from: The McPherson (Kan.) Sentinel, http://www.mcphersonsentinel.com