Maryland Democrats want to move on ahead education plan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Democrats are pledging to move forward with a commission's plan to improve the state's schools, after the state's Republican governor described it as "fiscally irresponsible."

The Baltimore Sun reported that Democrats who control the General Assembly expressed support for moving ahead with efforts to implement the panel's recommendations on Monday.

That's after Gov. Larry Hogan told a conference of local officials on Saturday he would not support big tax increases for the overhaul that has been studied by a state commission.

Fully implementing the Kirwan Commission's recommendations would cost an estimated $3.8 billion a year in a decade for K-12 education.

Del. Maggie McIntosh, a Baltimore Democrat who chairs the House budget committee, told The Sun that following the recommendations "can happen in spite of the governor."

