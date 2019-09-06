Manalapan school board member charged with sex assault

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a Manalapan Township school board member sexually assaulted a 19-year-old man over Labor Day weekend.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office says 47-year-old Joseph Tringali is held in the county jail and faces his first court appearance on the aggravated sexual assault charge on Friday.

Authorities did not provide any details about the incident.

Tringali also serves as vice president and chaplain for the Manalapan Township-Englishtown Volunteer First Aid Squad.