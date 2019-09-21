Man sentenced in Utah killing pleads guilty in second death

DENVER (AP) — A man who was previously convicted of fatally shooting a University of Utah student has pleaded guilty to killing a Colorado man.

Austin Jeffrey Boutain pleaded guilty Friday to murder and aggravated robbery in the death of 67-year-old Mitchell Ingle of Golden In October 2017.

Authorities say the 25-year-old Boutain and his wife, Kathleen, were drinking and smoking marijuana with Ingle in an RV park, when Boutain became angry at Ingle's suggestion the three have sex.

Police say Austin Boutain slit Ingle's throat, robbed his trailer and the Boutains then drove Ingle's vehicle to Salt Lake City, where student ChenWei Guo was shot to death.

Austin Boutain was sentenced to life in prison, and his wife to one year, for Guo's death.

Austin Boutain will be sentenced on Oct. 3 for the Colorado killing.