Man charged with sexually assaulting 11-year-old at library

CHICAGO (AP) — A 25-year-old man faces three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault for allegedly attacking an 11-year-old girl in a Chicago Public Library branch while her mother after her mother stepped away, police said Wednesday.

Damond Hampton of Chicago was arrested Monday about an hour after the attack at the library branch on the city's far South Side.

The girl was left alone by her mother in a corner room about 4 p.m. when a man seated nearby entered and sexually assaulted the girl, police said.

The victim was in stable condition at a hospital, police said.

In a statement, the library said: “We take patron safety very seriously, and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement on this matter.”