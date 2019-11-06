Magic Johnson company gives $2M to Grambling State

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Former NBA star Magic Johnson's food service partnership is giving Grambling State University $2 million.

The historically black university says it's one of its largest-ever unrestricted gifts and is double the original goal of the school's annual fundraising campaign.

The donation comes four months after SodexoMagic became the university's food service provider, promising new restaurants and $6.7 million in facility renovations. A news release Wednesday says the food service agreement also includes support for Grambling's technology degree programs and planned community-focused education program in science, technology, engineering and math.

SodexoMagic is a partnership between Sodexo Inc. and Magic Johnson Enterprises, which is owned by Johnson.

Grambling says the money will count toward the school's Bring It Home campaign, which includes but isn't restricted to scholarships and other financial aid.