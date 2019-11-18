Knight scores 15 as San Jose St. beats NAIA Simpson U. 85-60

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Seneca Knight had 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting, Zach Chappell added 14 points, and San Jose State beat NAIA Simpson University 85-60 on Sunday.

Craig LeCesne scored 13 points and Ralph Agee 10 for San Jose State.

Agee made a jumper with 14:27 left in the first half to make it 9-7 and the Spartans (2-1) led the rest of the way. SJSU used a 10-0 run to push its lead into double figures about eight minutes later and scored 10 of the last 12 first-half points to take a 16-point lead into the break. Knight’s dunk with 16:07 left in the game gave the Spartans their biggest lead at 56-29.

Nathan Presnell scored 21 points on 10-of-20 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds for Simpson. Brycen Wight added 14 points.

The Spartans shot 55% (33 of 60) from the field and had 24 assists.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25