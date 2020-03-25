IU postpones times for students to move things from dorms

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb's order to people to stay at home has led Indiana University's main campus to postpone times when students can move their belongings from residence halls.

With IU now holding classes online instead of in person, students who had not yet moved out of on-campus housing were asked to schedule times to retrieve belongings, beginning Wednesday, The Herald Times reported. However, Holcomb this week asked Indiana residents to remain home from Wednesday through April 6.

IU scheduled move-out appointments to ensure large groups of people weren't gathering in close quarters and increasing the possibility of spreading the coronavirus. IU scheduled no more than 300 per day, split evenly between morning and afternoon appointments, university spokesman Chuck Carney said.

Now, students have been asked to reschedule their move-out appointments to a later date. Most students have been understanding, but the university acknowledges it's difficult for them, Carney said.

"I feel for them," Carney said. "This is hard."