ISU researcher finds first Idaho dinosaur burrow

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho State University researcher has discovered a dinosaur burrow, the first such den found in Idaho.

The university says researcher L.J. Krumenacker was helping teach a field course for future paleontologists when he found some bones in the Caribou Range near Soda Springs. He later excavated and found a burrow used by an Oryctodromeus, a common dinosaur that lived in what is now Idaho and Montana. An Oryctodromeus skeleton was at the lowest end of the den.

Krumenacker says the dinosaurs used the burrows to raise offspring and find shelter from the weather. The dinosaurs are believed to have been about the size of a modern Great Dane dog, but with a 7-foot long tail.