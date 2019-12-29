'How much does a house weigh?' Librarians answer all queries

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — There's a place in Baton Rouge where no question is off-limits.

Up the stairs and to the right at the Main Library on Goodwood Boulevard, a rotating team of two dozen reference librarians takes turns answering residents' most pressing — and unusual — inquiries.

There's that time a husband and wife called in the midst of a fight over whether a potato was a vegetable or a meat. Or, when someone wanted to know the average weight of a house.

"We looked up the average size of a house and the average weight of the materials and gave the guy a rough estimate," said Christopher Marchand, a library technician on the reference desk.

Once, a patron brought in a Tupperware container holding a live snake. He wanted to know its species. The librarians would've preferred a photo instead, though they eventually identified it as a grass snake.

“It’s a three-ring circus in here on any given day, usually over the phone,” said librarian Ashley Michel, shortly before helping an elderly patron find the correct spelling of a friend's last name.

“She’s trying to contact everybody she knew to see if they’re still alive,” Michel explains.

In 2018, the Main Library received around 83,000 inquiries, both over the phone and in-person. So far in 2019, that number is up to around 71,000. That doesn't include the stats from the reference desks at the 13 library branches scattered across the city-parish.

The job involves much more than cracking open an encyclopedia.

"It kind of functions as a 411 hotline," said Andrew Tadman, who heads up the reference services division. That means connecting people with everything from directions and phone numbers to city services and the latest news.

"It's very customer-service oriented work," Tadman said. “It generally attracts people who are inquisitive, that enjoy getting to the bottom of a really difficult question.”

And with nearly a fifth of East Baton Rouge Parish's residents living below the poverty line, the library is often the only place available for people without a computer or internet connection to submit job applications, apply for government benefits or study for the GED.

"There would be no point in doing this job if you didn't want to help people," said Ned Denby, a librarian who helps connect local small businesses to resources like legal forms and online planning tools.

There are some regulars who call so often that each of the two dozen librarians know them by name. One woman, who they guess is in her late-80s, has called for more than a decade asking for printouts of recipes she saw on television.

"She's not interested in the three rows of recipe books we have out there in the stacks," said Michel. “It's got to be something she saw on Rachel Ray or Good Morning America.”

In rare circumstances, they encounter a question that's too difficult to answer. That's when they turn to other reference librarians — through Facebook groups or listservs — to crowdsource a response.

"Somebody left us a question asking for the term for the last surviving sibling of a nuclear family," said Thomas Halligan, another library technician. Unfortunately, an answer was not found.

Though they try their hardest to answer any question, they aren't allowed to offer the sort of advice reserved for experts. For instance, they can tell you the side-effects of a prescription, but they can't tell you whether or not you should take the medicine.

“The only thing we can say is, ‘Please talk to your doctor; talk to your pastor; talk to your lawyer’," Michel said.