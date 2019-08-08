Highway shooting of teen still unsolved after 20 years

HANOVER, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say they are still pursuing leads in the fatal shooting 20 years ago of a recent Richmond-area high school graduate as she drove on Interstate 64.

Thursday marks the 20th anniversary of the death of 18-year-old Sara Bruehl of Mechanicsville. State police said in a news release that her mother, Chris McIlwee, plans to mark the anniversary by visiting her daughter's grave, something she does each year.

News accounts say a suspect's vehicle began tailing Bruehl's car as she drove home from a day at the beach. Police have said the two cars had numerous confrontations over roughly 60 miles before shots were fired from the suspect's vehicle.

Two female passengers survived. All three were recent graduates of Atlee High School in Hanover County.