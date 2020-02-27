High school north of Seattle closed over virus fears

BOTHELL, Wash. (AP) — A high school north of Seattle was closed Thursday after a staffer’s family member was placed in quarantine for possible coronavirus.

Northshore School District superintendent Michelle Reid said in an email to families Wednesday night that a staff member at Bothell High School returned to work Monday after a week of international travel. The staffer said a family member traveling with them became sick Tuesday and was taken to the hospital.

The family member is being treated, monitored and quarantined at the hospital for possible coronavirus. The test results for the sicked family member may take up to a week. No other information about the person, or where they traveled, was immediately available.

Reid said the school staffer is not sick, but remains in self-quarantine at their home.

She said the high school, which is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Seattle, will be cleaned and disinfected Thursday while students remain at home.

"These steps are being taken out of an abundance of caution,” Reid said.

The Washington Department of Health issued a letter that said the risk to students and staff is minimal. The department said the situation does not warrant closing Bothell High School, but the superintendent opted to close the school as a precautionary measure.