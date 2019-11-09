Grant funds smoking cessation treatment for pregnant women

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Pregnant women who are trying to quit smoking are getting more help at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health thanks to a $20,000 grant from the March of Dimes and the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation.

Officials at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center say about 10 percent of their pregnant patients smoke. But that rate jumps to nearly 90 percent among pregnant women who also are being treated for opioid and substance use disorders. They say the goal is to increase smoking cessation among pregnant women, reduce premature births and improve maternal and infant health.

The grant will be used to enhance screening, intervention and treatment for tobacco use.