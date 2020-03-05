Gift will fund LSU entrepreneurial competition

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU announced Thursday that a gift to its College of Business will be used to support entrepreneurship by funding its annual student competition for capital backing new business ideas.

The gift to the E.J. Ourso College of Business was announced in a news release. LSU said the gift was made in honor of a 1964 LSU graduate — J. Terrell Brown Sr. — by his children in recognition of Brown's business career, “his love for LSU and his passion for entrepreneurship.”

The endowment ensures a steady stream of funding for the competition’s $25,000 prize pool.

Brown received a bachelor’s degree in finance and insurance. He has served on the board of the LSU Foundation and the E. J. Ourso College of Business Dean’s Advisory Council. He served for over two decades on the board of LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Foundation, including three years as chair.

The annual competition is entering its 10th year, according to the university. It is managed by the Stephenson Entrepreneurship Institute, part of the Ourso College of Business.

“By challenging students to create business plans and pitches, this competition is an important element for our strategy to provide entrepreneurship education and co-curricular opportunities across the LSU system," said Dean Richard D. White Jr.